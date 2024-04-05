Can you help Police find Mitchell Cooper, who is wanted on recall to prison?

The 38-year-old is from Southampton. Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate him and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 44240064670.

You can also submit information to us online, via their website, or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone found to be harbouring Mitchell, in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.