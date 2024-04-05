UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Can you help Police find Mitchell Cooper, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Woman Distressed After Man Masturbates in Front of Her on South London Train

Prime Minister Announces £35 Million Boost for Grassroots Cricket

Three men responsible for the production and sale of more than 200kg of cannabis have been locked up

A man who launched a campaign of harassment against his former partner has been jailed

Home Breaking Can you help Police find Mitchell Cooper, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Can you help Police find Mitchell Cooper, who is wanted on recall to prison?

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The 38-year-old is from Southampton. Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate him and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 44240064670.

You can also submit information to us online, via their website, or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone found to be harbouring Mitchell, in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

Post Views: 6

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Ilford
Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients
21 Arrested on Immigration Offences as Lorry Stopped – Road Closure in Bracknell
Man Faces Multiple Offences Remanded
Eight Lorries Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Essex Yard – Investigation Underway
Officers investigating a reported robbery in Swanley are appealing for witnesses

READ NEXT:

Two teenagers have been arrested in south Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack
Northern Ireland organisations to receive £57 million from UK government to help economically inactive people into work
Car Fire causes long delays over Dartford Crossing
Two brothers who killed a man after a disagreement over a stolen mobility scooter have been sentenced for manslaughter
Nearly half a million pounds worth of Class A drugs has been seized by Police from the Serious Organised Crime Unit
Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman
Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence
Breaking

Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life

Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital
Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis
Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić
Tragedy Strikes as Two-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Eastern Serbia
Fugitive Who Murdered Unarmed PC Finally Brought to Justice
Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel
Breaking

Yellow Weather Warning: Up to 10cm of Snow Expected Overnight

A violent criminal armed with a knife has been jailed after forcing a van driver to give him a lift in Gravesend
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Police Officer in 2005-Armed Robbery
April and May Tube strikes called off by TfL and Aslef
A murder investigation is underway after a man died in hospital following a reported assault in Chatham
Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20
Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S
2024 FIM EWC Season Begins with Pre-Test at Le Mans
UK Weather: Storm Olivia Forecast Brings More Rain as Warmest Day of the Year Predicted
Breaking

Missing Theophilou has been detained and has been returned to the mental health facility

Breaking

A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre

Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi
Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend
Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London
Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation
A woman has been arrested after jewellery was stolen from a pensioner in Swanley
A 30-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into shoplifting reports in Thanet
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Whooping Cough Outbreak Claims Two Lives and Affects Dozens
Bedfordshire Police Appeal for Information on Missing Mother and Daughter
Soldier Found Dead in River Bound by Ropes Under a Boat, Inquest Told
Tributes Pour in for Actor Adrian Schiller Following Sudden Death at 60
New Netflix Drama “Scoop” Takes Viewers Behind the Headlines of Prince Andrew’s BBC Interview
Appeal for Information: Missing Woman Helen May
BreakingLONDON

BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”

BreakingLONDON

Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases

BreakingLONDON

A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions

BreakingLONDON

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

RECOMMENDED

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub
UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000
Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week
Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton
easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation
McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More
Breaking

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”

Breaking

First Human Case of Bird Flu Detected After Contact with Infected Dairy Cattle

Breaking

Pedestrian Struck by Car Near Heathrow Airport, 5 London Buses Diverted

Breaking

Man Dies After Falling from Height in Earls Court

Breaking

The public’s help is sought to find a man reported missing near Folkestone

Breaking

Hundreds of Migrants Cross the Channel Over Easter Weekend, Exceeding 5,000 This Year

Breaking

Police Investigate Stabbing Incident in Wimbledon

Breaking

Apple’s Upcoming iOS 18 Won’t Be Compatible with Certain iPhones… Is YOURS on the List?

Breaking

Urgent Appeal Following Assault on 18-Year-Old Woman in Paisley

Breaking

Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train

Breaking

Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Barnsley

Breaking

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

Breaking

Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight

Breaking

Major Driving Licence Update Introduced Today to Impact Motorists Amid DVLA and Post Office Agreement

BreakingLONDON

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

BreakingLONDON

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

BreakingLONDON

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

BreakingLONDON

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week

Top Stories

BreakingLONDON

easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation

BreakingLONDON

McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More

Breaking

Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run

Breaking

Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin

Breaking

Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort

Breaking

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation

BreakingLONDON

TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know

Breaking

A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction

BreakingLONDON

London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom

Breaking

Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned

Breaking

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Breaking

Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Can you help Police find Mitchell Cooper, who is wanted on recall to...
Woman Distressed After Man Masturbates in Front of Her on South London Train
Prime Minister Announces £35 Million Boost for Grassroots Cricket

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.