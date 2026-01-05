Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm

Police have busted a cannabis factory in a Hove home after getting tipped off by a powerful weed smell wafting through the area.

Officers Raid Property on West Way

Sussex Police swooped on a property in West Way at around 11.15am on Monday, 5 January, following reports of a pungent odour.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman confirmed a full-scale cannabis factory was discovered inside the address.

Investigation Continues as Police Stay on Scene

Officers remain at the location while enquiries are underway. The investigation into the illegal grow operation is ongoing.

Police Urge Locals to Come Forward

Sussex Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to step forward and assist the probe.