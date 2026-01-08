Burglary Spree Shakes Canterbury

Canterbury was rocked by a string of bold break-ins this January. It kicked off on Friday 2 January when burglars raided a Tudor Road home, making off with jewellery and valuables.

Just two days later, a crook was caught red-handed trying to flee a St. Mary’s Street house after the homeowner confronted him.

Then on Monday 5 January, another house on London Road was targeted. Thieves stole bank cards and a mobile phone in the swift raid.

Police Strike Fast and Hard

police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police launched a rapid investigation. By Tuesday 6 January, they had nabbed two suspects in Wincheap. A search turned up a haul of suspected stolen goods.

Perp Charged, Second Suspect on Bail

Wednesday 7 January saw 34-year-old James Henson from Martyrs’ Field Road charged with burglary and fraud.

He made a brief appearance at Margate magistrates and was remanded in custody. He is due at Canterbury crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court on 9 February.

A second man, 35, from Chalfont Road, Wembley, was granted conditional bail as investigations continue.