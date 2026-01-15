Canterbury Robbery Shocker: Police Hunt Watch-Thief

Police are on the lookout after a robbery in Canterbury turned nasty on the night of Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Robbery Rocks St Radigunds Car Park

A mysterious man reportedly targeted a victim in St Radigunds Car Park at around 10pm. The suspect threatened the victim and snatched his watch before making a swift getaway.

Suspect Flees Toward Sainsbury’s

After the robbery, the thief was seen heading toward the Sainsbury’s on Kingsmead Road. Officers quickly arrived at the scene and are combing through CCTV footage to track him down.

Police Plea: Help Crack the Case

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact the East Kent appeals line on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/219256/25.

Local residents and drivers with dashcams are especially asked to check their footage for any clues from that night.