Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges

A suspected shoplifter has been slapped with 16 charges after a string of thefts hit Canterbury supermarkets.

Wine, Meat and Booze Targeted

The alleged crime spree took place between 19 October and 24 December 2025 at the Tesco Express on Herne Bay Road, Sturry. Items stolen reportedly included wine and meat.

Police say a separate theft happened earlier on 6 September at Sainsbury’s Local on the High Street, where alcohol was pinched.

Arrest Made on Isle of Sheppey

Following thorough investigations, officers arrested 37-year-old Toni Ferry from St Mary’s Gardens, Upstreet, on Tuesday 30 December.

She faces 16 counts of theft and was granted conditional bail. Ms Ferry is due to appear at Magistrates’ Court on 25 February 2026.