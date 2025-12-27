Watch Live

CAR FIRE Car Blaze Sparks Early Chaos on M25

  • Updated: 14:54
  • , 27 December 2025
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service

Kent Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the M25 at the crack of dawn on Saturday, December 27, after reports of a car fire between junctions 2 and 3 near Dartford.

Firefighters Battle Flames in Freezing Morning

Two fire engines sped to the scene at 4.43am. Crews, kitted out with breathing apparatus, tackled the blaze using a powerful hose-reel jet.

No Injuries in Dramatic M25 Car Fire

Thankfully, there were no injuries. A Kent Fire spokesperson confirmed:

“Two fire engines attended, and crews, wearing breathing apparatus used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.”

