Kent Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the M25 at the crack of dawn on Saturday, December 27, after reports of a car fire between junctions 2 and 3 near Dartford.
Firefighters Battle Flames in Freezing Morning
Two fire engines sped to the scene at 4.43am. Crews, kitted out with breathing apparatus, tackled the blaze using a powerful hose-reel jet.
No Injuries in Dramatic M25 Car Fire
Thankfully, there were no injuries. A Kent Fire spokesperson confirmed:
“Two fire engines attended, and crews, wearing breathing apparatus used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.”