Kent Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the M25 at the crack of dawn on Saturday, December 27, after reports of a car fire between junctions 2 and 3 near Dartford.

Firefighters Battle Flames in Freezing Morning

Two fire engines sped to the scene at 4.43am. Crews, kitted out with breathing apparatus, tackled the blaze using a powerful hose-reel jet.

No Injuries in Dramatic M25 Car Fire

Thankfully, there were no injuries. A Kent Fire spokesperson confirmed: