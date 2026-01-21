Watch Live

  • Updated: 18:19
  • , 21 January 2026

A car erupted in flames this morning right outside the bustling Heathrow Terminal 5, triggering chaos and snarling traffic for miles. Thick black smoke billowed over the terminal as stranded drivers sat trapped in a fiery gridlock.

The vehicle was quickly reduced to a mangled wreck, sparking panic among travellers and staff alike.

Heathrow Staff Beat Fire Brigade to Quell Flames

Quick-thinking airport crews sprang into action, dousing the inferno before the London Fire Brigade even arrived. The LFB confirmed they attended but found the fire already out on their arrival.

“We were called at 07:56 to a car fire near Terminal 5. One fire engine attended but the fire was already extinguished. No injuries were reported,” said an LFB spokesperson.

A Heathrow spokesperson added: “Our teams responded swiftly to a vehicle fire on the Terminal 5 Departures forecourt. The fire was put out quickly, with no injuries, and airport operations continue as normal.”

No Flight Delays Despite Fiery Drama

Despite the chaos and crowds gathering to watch the blaze, flights were unaffected and Heathrow remained fully operational. Amazingly, no one was hurt in the incident.

Officials confirmed the car was diesel-powered, raising fresh concerns about vehicle safety on airport grounds.

Second Major Car Fire Hits Heathrow This Year

This is the second fiery car incident at Heathrow in just months. Last October, a diesel car fire ripped through the Terminal 3 multi-storey car park, forcing a full evacuation and temporary closure.

With two serious blazes so close together, airport chiefs are expected to step up safety measures to prevent further disruptions and danger.

