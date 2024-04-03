Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned

Incident Causes Structural Damage, No Casualties Reported

Residents of a tranquil cul-de-sac in Twickenham expressed “shock and disbelief” after a car careened into the front window of an elderly woman’s ground-floor flat.

The startling event unfolded on Belmont Road, Twickenham, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, prompting swift response from emergency services following reports of the incident.

Eyewitnesses recounted the moment of impact, describing the chaos and confusion that ensued as the car ploughed directly into the bedroom window of the ground-floor flat. The crash inflicted considerable damage to both the vehicle and the property’s structure, leaving residents astonished by the sheer force of the collision.

Although the aftermath of the incident left the flat boarded up and cordoned off, thankfully, no casualties were reported. However, the shockwaves of the incident rippled through the community, with neighbours left grappling with the surreal reality of the scene unfolding in their otherwise peaceful neighbourhood.

As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue, residents are left grappling with unanswered questions about the cause of the incident and the implications for the safety and security of their community.

The London Fire Brigade has been contacted for further details on the incident, but as of now, the precise cause of the crash remains unclear. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of the affected property and its inhabitants.