Car Crashes Into Hannah’s Nail Bar in Blackheath Village

Emergency services are currently responding to an incident in Blackheath Village where a car has reportedly crashed into a nail salon. A crime scene has been established outside Hannah Nail Bar on the B212 after a vehicle allegedly mounted the pavement and collided with the shop front.
- The incident took place earlier today (Tuesday, August 27), with reports indicating that a car drove onto the pavement and struck the nail salon.
- Emergency services, including the Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade, and London Ambulance Service, are on the scene.
- A crime scene has been set up, and the area has been cordoned off as authorities assess the situation.
The full extent of the damage or any potential injuries remains unclear at this time.
We have reached out to the emergency services for further details, which will be shared as soon as they become available.