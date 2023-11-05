Car Fire at Darenth Interchange Leads to Lane Closure on M25

Late on Sunday evening, a car fire at the Darenth Interchange on the M25 clockwise sparked an emergency response from Kent Fire and Rescue. The incident, which occurred at approximately 9:30 pm, has resulted in the closure of one lane and partial blockage of the entry slip road.

The swift and professional response from Kent Fire and Rescue was instrumental in tackling the blaze, preventing further escalation, and ensuring the safety of those involved. Firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames and minimize the impact on traffic.

As a result of the ongoing efforts to manage the car fire and secure the area, one lane on the M25 clockwise has been temporarily closed. Additionally, the entry slip road at Junction 2 (A2) is partially obstructed.

Commuters in the area are urged to exercise caution and expect possible delays while authorities work to resolve the situation. Alternative routes are advised, or travellers should plan for additional travel time if their journeys pass through the affected stretch of the motorway.

The cause of the car fire is currently under investigation, and authorities will assess any damage or injuries resulting from the incident. Updates on the progress of clearing the scene and reopening the lane will be provided as more information becomes available.