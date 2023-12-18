Car Fire on A2 Coastbound Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service

On Saturday, 16th December 2023, a car fire incident was reported on the A2 Coastbound near Singlewell, prompting a rapid response from the Kent Fire and Rescue Service. Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene as emergency services worked swiftly to manage the situation.

Emergency Response and Actions

Upon arrival, fire crews equipped with breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using hose reel jets. Their prompt and efficient action ensured that the flames were successfully extinguished, preventing further escalation of the incident.

Investigation and Cause

Initial assessments suggest that the cause of the fire was accidental. However, further investigations are underway to ascertain the specific details of the incident.

Collaboration with Partner Agencies

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service collaborated closely with partner agencies, including Kent Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), to ensure public safety and manage traffic around the incident area effectively.

Public Notice and Safety Reminder

While the incident did not lead to prolonged disruptions, motorists were advised to be cautious when travelling through the area shortly after the event. The Kent Fire and Rescue Service also took the opportunity to remind the public of the importance of vehicle maintenance and fire safety, especially when on major roadways.