Car Hits Kids Near ASDA in Brighton Marina

A car smashed into a group of children near the ASDA car park at Brighton Marina around midday on Tuesday, sparking an urgent emergency response.

Five Children Injured, Some Hospitalised

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) rushed to the scene after reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrians just before noon on 9 December 2025. Five youngsters were treated on the spot.

“Two patients were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital and one to Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital for further medical treatment. Two others were discharged after treatment at the scene,” a SECAmb spokeswoman confirmed.

Police Investigate, Appeal for Witnesses

Sussex Police confirmed emergency teams swiftly responded to the crash near ASDA’s car park, where four children were involved. The area faced temporary road closures during the response.

Authorities are urging anyone with information — including CCTV, dash-cam, or mobile footage — to come forward. Quote reference serial 543 of 09/12 when contacting police.