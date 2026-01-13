A shocking Instagram video shows a car involved in a fatal head-on collision speeding at over 120mph on a residential road just a day before the tragedy that killed three teenagers and a taxi driver in Bolton.

Instagram Footage Reveals Dangerous Speeding

The clip, posted by one of the three teenagers who later died, captures the inside of a Seat Leon moments before it smashed into a private hire taxi on Wigan Road, Bolton, early Saturday morning. The footage has been widely condemned, with a family friend calling it “stupid.”

The victims from the Seat Leon, aged between 18 and 19, were identified as driver Muhammad Danyaal, 19, and passengers Farhan Patel and Mohammed Jibrael Mukhtar, both 18. All three tragically lost their lives.

Taxi Driver Also Among the Dead

Taxi driver Masrob Ali, 54, from Blackburn, was also killed in the crash. His daughter, Humayra Ali, described him as a “safe driver” and insisted he was not at fault.

“It’s clear that my dad wasn’t at fault and didn’t do anything wrong,” she told Lancs Live. “My first thought was how scared my father must have been in that one split moment before his life was lost.”

Multiple Hospitalised, Police Urge Caution on Sharing Footage

Besides the fatalities, five more people were hospitalised. A 29-year-old woman in the taxi has potentially life-threatening injuries, while two others suffered serious injuries and one has minor injuries. An 18-year-old man, a surviving passenger in the Seat, remains in hospital with minor injuries.

One local witness who asked not to be named said: “I can’t believe it. I heard the loudest bang and saw them doing CPR. The taxi driver’s passenger, a woman, got out but two others were unconscious.”

Detective Inspector Andrew Page appealed for witnesses to come forward and warned against sharing footage on social media out of respect for the grieving families. “Sharing such footage could constitute a criminal offence,” he said.

Investigation Ongoing as Community Mourns

Chief Inspector Helen McCormick described the crash as a devastating tragedy. Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision and urge anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to help the inquiry.

This horrific crash in Bolton has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the deadly consequences of reckless driving and speeding on residential roads.