FLIPPER Car Flips on Busy Brighton Street

  • Updated: 19:40
  • , 20 January 2026

A car overturned and landed on its side on Southover Street in Brighton this Tuesday afternoon, sparking a swift emergency response and forcing the road to close temporarily.

Emergency Crews Rush to the Scene

The single-vehicle crash blocked part of the carriageway, prompting Sussex Police and ambulance teams to scramble to the site. Officers shut the street to traffic and limited pedestrian access as they dealt with the incident.

Lucky Escape for Driver

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported. The driver did not need hospital treatment, sources confirm.

Traffic Chaos as Road Closed

Shocked locals shared photos and videos showing the car tipped on its side while emergency crews worked nearby. Police remained on the scene for a while to secure the area and arrange for vehicle recovery. Motorists were advised to avoid Southover Street and use alternative routes until the road reopens.

