SWIFT POLICE ACTION Car Theft Duo Jailed After Brazen Kent Driveway Heist Spree

  • Updated: 05:06
  • , 28 January 2026

Kent Police have locked up two men for almost three years following a shocking crime spree across the county.

High-Value Cars Nabbed from Driveways in Maidstone and Beyond

Mason James, 25, and Malcolm Royden, 55, pleaded guilty to stealing four pricey cars and trying to snatch three more between December 2024 and January 2025. The pair stalked homes under the cover of darkness, wearing dark clothes and balaclavas.

Their targets covered several areas, including #Maidstone, #Medway, #Swale, and #Ashford.

Swift Police Action Seals the Deal

An eagle-eyed investigation zeroed in on a Kia Sportage linked to the theft attempts. On the early morning of 24 January, locals reported two men trying to steal cars in East Kent. Police raced to the scene and tracked down the vehicle near Lenham.

James, Royden, and a third man, Fred Wreden, 20, were arrested at a nearby petrol station. Officers found tools used in the break-ins and clothes matching CCTV footage.

Sentences Handed Down at Maidstone Crown Court

  • James and Royden were sentenced to two years and nine months each.
  • Wreden received one year and ten months, suspended for two years.

Detective Constable Harry Groves said: “These men showed a blatant disregard for their victims’ property in well-organised thefts. But their overconfidence was their downfall. Thanks to quick police response and crucial CCTV footage from residents, justice was served. Our neighbourhoods are safer now.”

