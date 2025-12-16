Watch Live

GAS SCARE Carbon Monoxide Scare in South East London Sends Several to Hospital

  • Updated: 11:31
  • , 16 December 2025
Roof Collapses During Renovation in South Woodford

Multiple Patients Treated After Poisoning

Chaos broke out in South East London as several people were rushed to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Emergency crews, including the HART Team, ambulance responders, and rapid response paramedics, swarmed a residence in Carlton to treat the victims.

Major Incident Declared in the Capital

Some patients were already being treated at nearby hospitals as authorities declared a major incident across the capital. Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade and a hazardous materials (HAZMAT) unit also rushed to the scene to contain the threat.

Ongoing Investigation Into Source of Leak

The cause of the carbon monoxide leak is currently under investigation. Meanwhile, Met Police officers are assisting the London Ambulance Service at the scene but have not reported any further details.

James Johnson, Strategic Commander for the London Ambulance Service, said:

“We were called at 9.32am today (16 December) to reports of an incident on Gallions Road, Charlton.

“We have sent a number of resources to the scene, including both conventional ambulance resources, specialist assets such as our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and Advanced Paramedic Practitioners. We have opened our Specialised Operations Centre to coordinate the response.

“The incident is ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners to manage this incident and continue to deliver services in the rest of London.”

