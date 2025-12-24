Cardiff Driver Caught: Almost Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit at 9am

A Cardiff motorist was arrested this morning after blowing nearly four times the legal alcohol limit during a routine stop by South Wales Police.

Blow Shatters Legal Limit

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle at 9:27am. The driver was asked to take a breathalyser test, where the legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The result? A shocking 120mcg—almost quadruple the limit.

The driver was immediately arrested and taken into custody.

Operation #OpLimit Cracks Down on Drink and Drug Drivers

South Wales Police posted the arrest on Facebook as part of their ongoing #OpLimit, a crackdown on drink and drug driving running day and night across the region. Several other arrests have already been made during this campaign.

“The message is clear. Don’t drink or drug drive.”

Spot a Drunk Driver? Call 999 Immediately!

If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, don’t hesitate—call 999 right away.