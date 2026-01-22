Pensioner Targeted in Racist Airport Rumble

Warren Easterbrook, a career criminal, caused havoc at Bexleyheath train station when he sat next to a 65-year-old man and started staring him down. When the pensioner tried to walk away, Easterbrook launched a racial tirade, flicked off his hat, and shoved him.

The situation quickly escalated into a full-blown fight. Easterbrook repeatedly punched the man in the face. But the tough pensioner fought back, grabbing a broken bottle of Easterbrook’s own alcohol and slashing the attacker’s neck in self-defence.

Thug’s Crime Spree Continues After Jail

Easterbrook, 32, from Bonham Close, Belvedere, was jailed for the station attack and other offences on January 12. But despite time behind bars, the criminal was back on the streets by May last year.

On May 30, CCTV caught him shirtless in a Co-op on Nuxley Road, stuffing stolen items into a backpack. When challenged, Easterbrook slapped the man – not once, but at least ten times.

His bad behaviour didn’t stop there. When arrested, he hurled homophobic abuse at officers and kicked them in the shins.

More Thefts and Assaults Land Him Behind Bars

October 7 saw Easterbrook caught red-handed again in Ashford, stealing bottles of Moet champagne from Asda and a pricey Tommy Hilfiger hoodie from a designer outlet. Police also found pliers in his bag — tools he’d used to rip off security tags.

At Woolwich Crown Court, Easterbrook pleaded guilty to multiple offences:

Assault causing actual bodily harm

Racially aggravated public order offence

Two thefts

Common assault

Three assaults on emergency workers

Judge Slams Criminal History, Orders Immediate Jail

Easterbrook’s rap sheet is extensive – 14 violent crimes and 43 theft-related offences. Judge Andrew Lees condemned his serious crimes. He said: “The only appropriate sentence is immediate imprisonment.”

Easterbrook was sentenced to one year and four months behind bars.