Carl Clarke and Zac Bosanquet are Wanted in Connection to Serious Organised Crime

Merseyside Police are appealing to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of two men wanted in connection with an ongoing operation into serious organised crime groups in the area. The individuals in question are Carl Clarke, aged 33, from Wavertree, and Zac Bosanquet, aged 34, from Bootle.

Carl Clarke is described as approximately 5ft 9in tall, with short brown hair, blue eyes, and speaks with a Liverpool accent. Zac Bosanquet, on the other hand, is around 6ft 4in tall, possesses a medium build, short dark hair, brown eyes, and also speaks with a Liverpool accent.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ball emphasised the importance of the public’s assistance, stating, “We want to speak with Clarke and Bosanquet in connection with our ongoing investigation into serious organised crime groups in Merseyside. Merseyside Police will proactively tackle issues that matter most to our residents and keep our streets safe, which includes taking drugs and firearms off our streets. This supports the work we do every day of the year to tackle those involved in serious organised crime.”

The police urge anyone who may have sighted Clarke or Bosanquet or possesses any information about their whereabouts to come forward. You can contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, providing reference number 23000946417. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.