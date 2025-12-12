A Carlisle man has been locked up after setting fire to a flat, risking the lives of residents and causing £60,000 in damage.

Fire Started at Multiple Points

Daniel Carter, 26, from Reeth Road, Carlisle, received a 2 year and 8 month jail sentence for arson and recklessness over the blaze.

The fire broke out in a flat on Citadel Row just after midnight on 16 June 2025. Police quickly grew suspicious about how the flames began.

Investigations revealed several ignition points, with household items deliberately set alight. The damage wasn’t just fire-related; the flat suffered additional destruction.

Residents Evacuated, No Injuries

“Fires can quickly become out of control putting people’s lives at risk,” said Detective Emma Barker from Cumberland CID. “Carter made significant comments at the scene about being responsible for the fire.” “Thankfully, in this case the occupants of the property and surrounding flats were evacuated to safety with no one injured.”

This serious incident highlights the dangers of arson and the devastating impact it can have on neighbourhood safety.