Cases Heard at Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts

Several notable cases were heard at Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts on Friday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 27, 2024, resulting in various sentences for offences committed in the local area.

Darren Doyle, 43, of Abbotshall Road, Catford

Darren Doyle, aged 43, admitted to possessing a kitchen knife in public on Saturday, August 24. Doyle was found with the weapon during an incident that led to his arrest. Due to the serious nature of carrying a knife in a public place, Doyle was sentenced to four months in jail.

15-Year-Old Boy

A 15-year-old boy, whose name cannot be disclosed for legal reasons, admitted to robbing an individual of an iPhone 11 in Bromley on February 17. The young offender was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the victim and was referred to a youth offender panel, aiming to guide him away from future criminal behaviour.

Samantha Bartley, 38

Samantha Bartley, 38, admitted to vehicle interference in Plumstead on Monday, August 26. Bartley’s actions, which were part of a repeated pattern of similar offences, led the court to impose a stricter penalty. She was sentenced to eight weeks in jail due to her previous record of similar crimes.

Michael Penny, 31, of Peartree Way, Greenwich

Michael Penny, aged 31, admitted to harassment without violence after he sent a woman flowers, chocolates, and a car, violating bail conditions that had been set to protect the victim. Penny was given an 18-month community order, which includes a requirement to pay an £80 fine. The community order aims to ensure that Penny complies with the court’s requirements while addressing his behaviour.

These cases reflect the court’s ongoing efforts to address both minor and serious offences in the community, with penalties ranging from custodial sentences to community orders and compensation payments.