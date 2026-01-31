Watch Live

Cash Floods In After Scumbag Walkers Skip Hotel Bill and Stiff Rescue Team

  Updated: 20:13
  31 January 2026

The Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team got the shock of their lives when two young yobs rescued from Scafell Pike in late December vanished without paying a £130 hotel bill or returning borrowed head torches. The daring seven-hour rescue mission in brutal winter conditions ended on a sour note.

Generous Public Steps Up with Over £45k

Despite the walkout, the public has rallied behind the volunteer rescuers, flooding donations. Richard Warren of Wasdale Mountain Rescue revealed that cash donations have soared to a whopping £45,500 — almost half the team’s annual running costs.

The Wasdale Head Inn staff had kindly offered emergency shelter at a knockdown rate. The rescue team even promised to cover any losses to keep that goodwill flowing for future emergencies.

Volunteers Risk Lives for FREE – Public Thanks With Big Bucks

The mountain heroes are unpaid volunteers who put their lives on the line 24/7, 365 days a year to save lives in the Lake District. Warren quoted his mum’s wisdom: “Every cloud has a silver lining.” Extra funds beyond the unpaid bill will fuel their £100,000+ yearly operational costs.

Fancy helping out? Donate £10 by texting WMRT13 £10 to 70070 or give online and back the lifesavers no one should take for granted.

