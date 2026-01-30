Watch Live

JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control

  • Updated: 03:24
  • , 30 January 2026

A Castleford man has been slammed with a hefty jail sentence for rape and controlling behaviour. Alexander Julien, 34, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week after a jury found him guilty following a December trial.

Rape and Abuse in Wakefield District

Julien, from Graham Drive, Castleford, was handed five years for raping a woman over 16 in the Wakefield area in 2022 — an offence he denied. On top of that, he got two years for two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, also denied by him. Those two sentences run together, but back-to-back with the rape term.

Drugs Add to Jail Time

When Julien appeared in court on Thursday, 22 January for sentencing, the total hit nine years and six months. This includes an additional two and a half years for separate drug offences, which run consecutively to his other sentences.

Justice was served for the victim as Julien now faces nearly a decade behind bars.

Recommended for you

BREAKING

Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 11.03.40
ARMED RAID Jewellery Store Robbed on Uxbridge Road, Shepherds Bush
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 10.59.23
FIRE CHOAS Fifth Suspect Nabbed in NW5 Arson Spree
Speeding ambulance, London
DIED AT SCENE Tragedy in Mitcham: Man Dies Despite Ambulance Efforts
Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 02.36.44
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Deputy Opens Fire at Northline Transit Centre Knife-Wielding Suspect

Must READ

STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton
CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out
DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car
FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
SHOCKING DISCOVERY Five Immigration Officers Face Court Over Alleged Theft From Small-Boat Migrants in Dover

More For You

SICK ATTACK Barber Jailed for 10 Years After Sick Rape Spree and Sharing Victims’ Footage Online
NEW VICTIMS Monster Paedophile Carson Grimes Jailed for Life Again After New Victims Speak Out
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases
MULTIPLE CHARGES Harlow Man Charged with Shocking Threats and Assault
NO ANSWERS Serial Thief Busted at St. Pancras – Jailed in Just Two Days

More From UK News in Pictures

COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash
SERVING OFFICER Cop Charged Over Child Abuse Image Scandal
HIT BY A BUS Man Dies in Tragic Dudley Bus Crash
RAILWAY WRECKAGE Storm Chandra Wrecks Devon and Cornwall Rail Lines
NO ENGLISH Language Barriers Rock England and Wales
TRAGIC NEWS Man Murdered in Dover – Police Launch Major Investigation
FATAL CRASH Kieran Mistry in Court Over Friend’s Fatal Crash in Ashford
WIPE OUT Man Faces Jail Over Massive Gas Explosion That Wiped Out Three Homes
SHOCKING ATTACKS Ex-Nursery Worker Vincent Chan Admits 30 More Shocking Sexual Offences
BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Murdering Partner’s Baby Son
STREET SHOOTING Gunman Locked Up After Bradford Street Shooting

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURES Jeweller’s Shop Targeted in Brazen Shepherd’s Bush Burglary
TRACK FIRE Smoke Fills Folkestone Sky After Train Hits Bicycle on Tracks
JAILED FOR LIFE Brutal Hit-and-Run on East Ham Street
TEEN GIRL Tragedy at Roedean: 15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead at Elite Brighton School

More From UKNIP

SMELLY SERIAL THIEF Woman Banned from Every John Lewis Store for Designer Fragrance Theft
Man Faces Court Over Brazen Double Laptop Heist in London – UKNIP
TEEN RAPE Man Denies Raping Two Teen Girls in Bolton Court
DEADLY CRASH Man Charged Over Deadly Leeds Crash
MASSIVE NCA OPERATION Sex fiend nabbed in Liverpool amid global smuggling crackdown
error: Content is protected !!