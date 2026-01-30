A Castleford man has been slammed with a hefty jail sentence for rape and controlling behaviour. Alexander Julien, 34, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court last week after a jury found him guilty following a December trial.

Rape and Abuse in Wakefield District

Julien, from Graham Drive, Castleford, was handed five years for raping a woman over 16 in the Wakefield area in 2022 — an offence he denied. On top of that, he got two years for two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, also denied by him. Those two sentences run together, but back-to-back with the rape term.

Drugs Add to Jail Time

When Julien appeared in court on Thursday, 22 January for sentencing, the total hit nine years and six months. This includes an additional two and a half years for separate drug offences, which run consecutively to his other sentences.

Justice was served for the victim as Julien now faces nearly a decade behind bars.