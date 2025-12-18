Caught in the act! Curtis Arnold’s slick editing is exposed as his own footage blows him up big time.

Uncut Clip Spills the Beans

The full, unedited video clip of Curtis Arnold—registered sex offender—has surfaced, and it’s not pretty. Shout out to the eagle-eyed lady and Mad Mannah for exposing Curtis’s dodgy antics on camera.

Curtis Tries to Dodge the Spotlight

Watch as Curtis squirms and shouts, “don’t focus the camera on me,” while twisting in his GoPro straps like a busted record. His desperate attempts to cover his tracks? Pathetic.

Own Goal: Curtis’s Sloppy Slander

And here’s the kicker: Curtis claims he’s the victim of slander. Newsflash, Curtis—slander means making false damaging statements. You did that all by yourself, mate! Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.