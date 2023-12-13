cctv appeal after 'attempted stabbing' on dlr service in east london

In a disturbing incident on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) in East London, police are urgently appealing to the public for information following an alleged attempted stabbing. The British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating the case where a man reportedly attacked a passenger and then brandished a knife.

The unnerving event took place between Blackwall station and Westferry station on a DLR train. According to BTP, the incident occurred at around 9.20pm on Wednesday (December 6). The assailant entered the carriage, began shouting at a seated passenger, and then proceeded to kick the victim. The situation escalated when the man pulled out a knife concealed in his waistband and made threatening movements towards the victim.

Adding to the menacing nature of the incident, the suspect donned a balaclava before exiting the train at Westferry. Miraculously, the victim did not sustain any injuries.

In their quest to apprehend the suspect, BTP has released a CCTV image of a man who they believe may possess information crucial to the investigation. The image, shared widely across media and police channels, shows [Description of the Person in the CCTV Image].

BTP is calling on anyone who recognizes the man in the image or has any relevant information to come forward. The public can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, referencing the case with number 58 of 07/12/2023. Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous can report information through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.