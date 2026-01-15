Watch Live

PUB ATTACK CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne

  • Updated: 12:24
  • , 15 January 2026
CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne

Kent Police have dropped CCTV images following a nasty attack at the Golden Hope pub in Sittingbourne on Christmas Eve.

18-Year-Old Attacked Inside and Outside the Pub

At 7.55pm on December 24, an 18-year-old man was reportedly set upon by a group of men both inside and outside the Golden Hope, Park Road. The victim suffered cuts and bruises in the savage assault.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detectives are hunting those responsible and have released CCTV footage in a bid to identify suspects or witnesses. Anyone who recognises the individuals or has any info is urged to get in touch.

  • Call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/219881/25
  • Contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or via their online form

Help bring those responsible to justice and keep Sittingbourne safe this Christmas.

