Cctv Image Released In Investigation Of Assault On Two Teenagers In Rainham

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault on two teenagers in Rainham. The incident occurred on Sunday, July 21, between 9pm and 9:15pm on Station Road.

According to reports, a man approached a 17-year-old boy and punched him in the face before pulling a chain from his neck, causing the jewelry to break. The suspect then allegedly punched a 17-year-old girl in the head, causing her to fall to the ground and sustain a concussion.

Kent Police have carried out multiple inquiries, including a review of CCTV footage, and are now keen to speak to the man pictured in the released image. Officers believe he may have crucial information regarding the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Kent Police on their dedicated appeal line at 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/120881/24. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

