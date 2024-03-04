Kent Police have released a CCTV image in connection with a hate crime incident that occurred in Knights Templar Way, Rochester. Investigators are seeking information from the public to identify the woman pictured in the released image.

The incident, which took place on 15th December 2023 at 7:55 pm, involved the reported racial abuse of a victim by a woman. Subsequently, the suspect left the scene by driving away in a car. Although the victim’s leg came into contact with the suspect’s car as she left, fortunately, no injuries were sustained. Additionally, during the altercation, the suspect allegedly threw a drink at the victim’s car.

Following the incident, Kent Police initiated an investigation, conducting various inquiries, including the review of CCTV footage and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies. Now, with the release of the CCTV image, authorities hope to gather crucial information to progress the investigation.

Individuals with any relevant information regarding the incident or the identity of the woman captured in the CCTV image are urged to come forward. They can contact Kent Police at 01634 792209, quoting reference number 46/220884/24. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their online form.