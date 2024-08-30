Cctv Images Released After Racially Aggravated Assault In West Bridgford

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace after a racially aggravated assault on a father in front of his two young children.

Authorities are appealing for public assistance after a racially motivated attack at the Iceland supermarket in Tudor Square, West Bridgford, on Monday, July 8, 2024, just before 4:30 PM.

The incident involved a 45-year-old man who was shopping with his two young children when he was approached by an unknown male who racially abused him. According to reports, the suspect then physically assaulted the father by punching him in the face. The store manager intervened, prompting the assailant to flee the scene before police were called.

Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made. To aid their inquiries, the police have now released CCTV images of a man they believe could provide valuable information. The suspect has yet to be identified.

PC Dawn Daniels, who is leading the investigation, condemned the attack, stating, “This was an appalling and completely unprovoked attack on a man in front of his two young children. Luckily, the victim was left with minor injuries. However, this certainly does not take away the seriousness of this incident. This was a violent attack in a supermarket, and we are determined to catch the person responsible.

PC Daniels further appealed to the public, saying, “We have now released images of a man that could help us further our investigation and are calling on the public’s help. Do you know the man in the pictures? Are you the man in the pictures? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Individuals can call 101, quoting incident 0482 of July 8, 2024, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

The police hope that the release of these images will lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspect, ensuring justice is served.