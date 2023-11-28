CCTV images released as part of investigation into aggravated burglary in Amesbury

Officers investigating an aggravated burglary in Amesbury are now appealing for the public’s help as part of their enquiries.

Offenders wearing masks broke into an address in Solstice Rise and made off with the victim’s Peugeot 207 having stolen the car keys from a bedside cabinet.

The occupant of the address, a man in his 50s, sustained injuries during the incident.

Enquiries into the incident have been ongoing since it took place on September 17. The vehicle was recovered the following day in Verona Road, Salisbury.

Police are now in a position to release a CCTV image of three men we would like to identify as part of our enquiries.

Do you recognise them? Were you in the area at the time? Would you be able to provide Police with any information which could assist our enquiries?

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230099527.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.