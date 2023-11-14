CCTV images released as part of investigation into Oasis Leisure Centre burglary

CCTV images of two people we would like to identify as part of an investigation into a burglary at the Oasis Leisure Centre have been released.

The incident is believed to have happened in the very early hours of Monday November 13.

Two men broke into the centre in Hawksworth Way, attempted to rip the alarm system off the wall and caused damage to motion sensors at the site, before making off with garden maintenance equipment. This included hedge cutters, four streamers, a leaf blower and a harness strap.

CCTV images of two men we’d like to speak to in connection with the incident are attached.

If you can help, please get in touch.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230119897.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.