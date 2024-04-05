CCTV Images Released in Investigation of Assault on Shop Staff

Authorities have released CCTV images of a woman in connection with an assault on staff at an O2 Shop in the Broadmead area of Bristol. The incident occurred shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, February 20.

According to reports, the woman entered the O2 Shop and became aggressive, threatening employees before physically assaulting one of them. After being removed from the premises, she returned wielding a hammer and threatened to cause damage to the shop’s doors.

The woman in question is described as follows:

Race : Black

: Black Age : Late 30s or early 40s

: Late 30s or early 40s Appearance: Black braided hair, wearing glasses

How You Can Help: