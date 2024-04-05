CCTV Images Released in Investigation of Assault on Shop Staff

Authorities have released CCTV images of a woman in connection with an assault on staff at an O2 Shop in the Broadmead area of Bristol. The incident occurred shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, February 20.
According to reports, the woman entered the O2 Shop and became aggressive, threatening employees before physically assaulting one of them. After being removed from the premises, she returned wielding a hammer and threatened to cause damage to the shop’s doors.
The woman in question is described as follows:
- Race: Black
- Age: Late 30s or early 40s
- Appearance: Black braided hair, wearing glasses
How You Can Help:
- If you have any information, please call the non-emergency police line at 101 and provide the reference number 5224045028 to the call handler.
- Alternatively, you can submit information via the online appeals form.
- For those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form.