UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

CCTV Images Released in Investigation of Assault on Shop Staff

Two Storms in Two Days for Britain: Olivia Hits Today, Kathleen Expected Tomorrow

Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a jeweller shop

Officers investigating a robbery in Coalpit Heath in February have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to

Essex Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder as Officers Investigating Fatal Oxford Stabbing Make More Arrests

Home Breaking CCTV Images Released in Investigation of Assault on Shop Staff

CCTV Images Released in Investigation of Assault on Shop Staff

written by Home of UKNIPUKNIP1
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Authorities have released CCTV images of a woman in connection with an assault on staff at an O2 Shop in the Broadmead area of Bristol. The incident occurred shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, February 20.

According to reports, the woman entered the O2 Shop and became aggressive, threatening employees before physically assaulting one of them. After being removed from the premises, she returned wielding a hammer and threatened to cause damage to the shop’s doors.

The woman in question is described as follows:

  • Race: Black
  • Age: Late 30s or early 40s
  • Appearance: Black braided hair, wearing glasses

How You Can Help:

  • If you have any information, please call the non-emergency police line at 101 and provide the reference number 5224045028 to the call handler.
  • Alternatively, you can submit information via the online appeals form.
  • For those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form.

Post Views: 10

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

A man who launched a campaign of harassment against his former partner has been jailed
A 28-year-old man has been sent to prison for almost three years after assaulting two different partners in the space of a few months
A Liverpool man has been jailed today, Thursday 4th April, for his involvement in a Class A and B drugs conspiracy
Owners of Isle of Sheppey Care Home Withdraw from Deal to House Teenage Asylum Seekers
Barber Faces Backlash Over Pricing Strategy for Children with Special Needs
Coastguard Assists in Shoreham Rescue Operation

READ NEXT:

Two men have been imprisoned after a man was chased and attacked in Rock Ferry last December
Commemorative Interactive Map To Be Launched At Hamble Festival
The powerful testimony of a woman who was subjected to years of coercive controlling behaviour has resulted in a man being handed an eight-year restraining order against her at Guildford Crown Court
Officers investigating assaults in Canterbury have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist enquiries
Man Jailed for Flashing Women from South London Balcony
Whooping Cough Outbreak Claims Two Lives and Affects Dozens
Bedfordshire Police Appeal for Information on Missing Mother and Daughter
Breaking

Soldier Found Dead in River Bound by Ropes Under a Boat, Inquest Told

Tributes Pour in for Actor Adrian Schiller Following Sudden Death at 60
New Netflix Drama “Scoop” Takes Viewers Behind the Headlines of Prince Andrew’s BBC Interview
Appeal for Information: Missing Woman Helen May
Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Ilford
Emergency Responders Providing Vital Assistance to Hundreds of Patients
21 Arrested on Immigration Offences as Lorry Stopped – Road Closure in Bracknell
Breaking

Man Faces Multiple Offences Remanded

Officers investigating a reported robbery in Swanley are appealing for witnesses
A complex Met investigation harnessing specialist digital techniques has led to a dangerous sexual predator being jailed
Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman
Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence
Tragedy Strikes as Two-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Eastern Serbia
Fugitive Who Murdered Unarmed PC Finally Brought to Justice
Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel
Yellow Weather Warning: Up to 10cm of Snow Expected Overnight
Breaking

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Haringey

Breaking

A violent criminal armed with a knife has been jailed after forcing a van driver to give him a lift in Gravesend

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week
Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton
easyJet Launches Nationwide Pilot Aptitude Test to Encourage Diversity in Aviation
McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More
Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run
Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Two jailed for 21 years for sexual offences against a child
Operation Brock Contraflow on M20 to be Lifted After Easter Getaway
Can you help Police find Mitchell Cooper, who is wanted on recall to prison?
Woman Distressed After Man Masturbates in Front of Her on South London Train
Prime Minister Announces £35 Million Boost for Grassroots Cricket
Three men responsible for the production and sale of more than 200kg of cannabis have been locked up
Breaking

A man from Swindon has been charged with rape following an incident in Swindon town centre

Breaking

Man in custody following Goole assault

Breaking

M25 Closed as Accident Sees Car Roll Down Embankment After Flipping Over Crash Barrier

Breaking

A man has been jailed after he assaulted an innocent teenager in Basingstoke

RECOMMENDED

A man who drove a quad bike at a police officer, resulting in serious leg injuries, has been jailed for four years
Judge Rules Against Boat-Owners Flouting Thames Mooring Rules
Metropolitan Police Disrupt Drug-Smuggling Network Involving Border Force Official
Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 
Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester
A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend
Breaking

US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit

Breaking

Nitrous Oxide Thefts Surge Following Reclassification as Class C Drug, Suppliers Warn NHS

Breaking

Is the Party Over? Prime Drinks Allegedly Spotted Selling for Just 31p

Breaking

Incident Near Erith Station Prompts Police Response after Homeless Man is attacked

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out at Old College Campus in Dewsbury

Breaking

Labour Accuses Ministers of ‘Twisted Priorities’ Over Homelessness

BreakingLONDON

Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’

Breaking

Van Torched During Dissident March in Derry to Mark Easter Rising Anniversary

Breaking

Will Last Seen in Plympton Area

Breaking

Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village

Breaking

Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw

BreakingLONDON

NatWest and RBS Announce Closure of 48 Branches in 2024

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Star Cheryl Fergison Shares Ordeal of 24 Hours in A&E: “Complete Agony”

Breaking

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”

Breaking

Judge Rules Against Boat-Owners Flouting Thames Mooring Rules

Breaking

Metropolitan Police Disrupt Drug-Smuggling Network Involving Border Force Official

SUSSEX

Emergency Responce to Ordnance Discovery at Medmerry Beach

Breaking

Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 

Top Stories

Breaking

Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering

BreakingLONDON

Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

BreakingLONDON

BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”

BreakingLONDON

Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases

SUSSEX

Animal Rescue Worker Convicted of Fraudulent Use of £190,000 in Public Donations

BreakingLONDON

A2 Maintenance Schedule: Drivers Advised of Delays and Diversions

BreakingLONDON

Pensioner’s Sat Nav Leads Police to Brothel, Sentenced to Suspended Prison Term

BreakingLONDON

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Stabbing Outside Greenwich Pub

BreakingLONDON

UK Households Advised to Check Eligibility for Cash Grants Up to £2,000

BreakingLONDON

Dartford Crossing Closures: What You Need to Know for This Week

SUSSEX

Major Makeover for Grade II Listed Hippodrome Endorsed by Council

Breaking

Police Launch Extensive Search for Missing Teenager Jacob Crompton

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

CCTV Images Released in Investigation of Assault on Shop Staff
Two Storms in Two Days for Britain: Olivia Hits Today, Kathleen Expected Tomorrow
Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a jeweller shop

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.