CCTV issued after Early Morning Burglary in Durrington

Police are seeking to communicate with individuals regarding a break-in at a residence on Whylands Crescent, Durrington. The incident occurred in the early hours, between 4:15 and 4:30 AM, on September 21st.

During the burglary, four sets of vehicle keys were taken from the property. Following this, the suspects are thought to have left the scene in a black vehicle, which is believed to be their mode of arrival.

Anyone who recognises these individuals or has information that could aid in the investigation is encouraged to report online or call 101, referencing case number 125 of 21/09.