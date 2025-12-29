CCTV Released After Deadly Crash in Gillingham

Kent Police have issued CCTV images of two men they want to question after a fatal collision in Gillingham.

Tragic Accident on A289 Gads Hill

The crash happened around 12:10pm on Monday, 29 December 2025. A man on foot was hit by a car on the A289 Gads Hill. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but sadly the pedestrian later died.

Road closures are causing disruption. Pier Road is shut between The Strand and Gads Hill while investigators work.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Inspector Zoe Wilczek said: “The images aren’t crystal clear, but we’re in the early stages of the investigation. We thank everyone who has already come forward and urge anyone with info or who recognises these men to get in touch.”

How You Can Help