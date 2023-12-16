CCTV released after yobs graffiti MP office

Officers have released CCTV images of three men that they would like to talk to after graffiti relating to the conflict between Israel and Hamas was sprayed on the constituency office of Feryal Clark, MP for Enfield North, in Hertford Road, at around 11.05pm on Tuesday, 21 November.

PC Louis Blackburne-Maze, who is leading the investigation, said: “Everyone has the right to protest and to have their voice heard, but when that crosses the line into criminality, as it did in this incident, we will take action.

“Elected representatives have an important role to play and they expect to be held to account, but that should not involve feeling unsafe. Neither they nor their staff should have to face targeted attacks and intimidation.

“Officers investigating this incident have examined CCTV footage from the local area and we have identified three suspects that we would like to speak to. I would urge anyone reading this appeal who recognises them to get in touch.”

Anyone who has information about the men in these photographs, or who was in the area at the time and saw something that could help, should call 101 with the reference 1361/04DEC.

They can also tweet @MetCCor, to remain anonymous, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.