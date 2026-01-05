CCTV Snap Released After £180 Chocolate Raid at Ryde Sainsbury’s

Police are hunting a man caught on CCTV after he swiped around 30 boxes of chocolate worth £180 from Sainsbury’s on Union Street, Ryde.

Christmas Eve Shoplifting Shock

The brazen theft happened on Christmas Eve, Wednesday 24 December, just before 6pm. The suspect stuffed the sweets into a bag and casually walked out without paying.

Who’s This Chocolate Bandit?

Age: 20-30 years old

Ethnicity: White

Height: Approx. 5ft 9in

Build: Medium

Hair: Brown or dark blonde

Clothes: Red jacket over a jumper, dark blue trousers

If you recognise this man or spotted anything dodgy nearby, call police on 101 quoting case 44250578742.

Got Footage? Help Police Crack This Case

The force wants to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam, mobile or doorbell footage that could help. Share clues online at Hampshire Police’s website.

Prefer to stay anonymous? Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.