CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted after a brazen robbery on a West London train.

Teen Threatened with Knife Over Bike

On Monday 8 September, a 14-year-old boy was targeted on the 2.27pm train from Egham to Hounslow. The suspect boarded at Feltham station, demanded the teen’s bike, and threatened to stab him. The victim was forced off at the next stop, Hounslow, while the robber stayed on the train with the bike.

Can You ID This Man?

British Transport Police (BTP) believe the man captured in the CCTV image could hold key information about the crime. They’re appealing for anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Text BTP on 61016

Call 0800 40 50 40

Quote reference: 502 of 8 September

The police urge the public to help catch this dangerous offender.