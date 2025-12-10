CCTV Snaps Missing Granny Glenda Keal in Earl Shilton

Police Release CCTV as Search Intensifies

Police hunting for missing 85-year-old Glenda Keal have published a CCTV image to help trace her whereabouts.

Glenda vanished on Sunday, 7 December. She was last spotted boarding the number 158 bus from The Hollow in Earl Shilton just before 1.30pm.

Last Known Movements Captured on Camera

Officers confirmed Glenda got off at The Crescent in Hinckley around 1.45pm. CCTV shows her walking on Hawley Road toward Westfield Road just after 1.50pm.

This image is crucial in piecing together her trail as the hunt continues.

What Glenda Looks Like

Height: About 4ft 11ins

Hair: Short, greyish

Glasses: Gold-rimmed

Clothing: Dark coat

Seen Her? Contact Police Now

Anyone with info on Glenda’s whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting incident 485 of 7 December.

Every tip could be vital to bringing her home safe.