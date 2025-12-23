CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault

Kent Police have released a CCTV image as they hunt a man linked to an assault at The Samuel Palmer pub in Shoreham. The incident happened just after 6pm on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

Unprovoked Attack on Woman

A woman was reportedly attacked without warning by a stranger outside the Church Street venue. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The man is described as white, with short brown hair, wearing a dark jacket.

Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

No injuries were officially reported at the scene, but detectives want to hear from anyone with info or footage. No one matching the suspect’s description has been identified yet.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/201548/25.

Alternatively, you can give info anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their online form.