CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover

Police have released a CCTV image of a man in connection with a nasty car attack in Dover. On the morning of Thursday, 18 December 2025, vandals struck a parked vehicle in Broadsole Lane, slashing all four tyres and splashing black paint across the bonnet and windscreen.

Slashed Tyres and Paint: A Spiteful Attack

The hit came at 10:40am while the car was parked on a driveway. Officers believe the man caught on camera could hold the key to cracking the case, even though his face isn’t clearly visible.

Can You Help Police Track This Man?

If you recognise the suspect, Kent Police urge you to get in touch immediately on 01843 222289 . Quote reference 46/216700/25 when calling.

. Quote reference when calling. Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by tipping off Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

Don’t let this vandal get away. Speak up and help bring the culprit to justice!