Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’

Stewart Chalk, 45, from Cecil Road, pleaded guilty at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 6. He admitted to one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Tricked by Paedophile Hunters

Between November 1, 2023, and April 13, 2024, Chalk believed he was chatting with an underage girl. In truth, he was messaging a decoy account run by paedophile hunters. The court heard he shared nude photos and pushed for sexual acts.

Confronted at Home and Bailed

On April 13, 2024, paedophile hunters confronted Chalk at his home. After his guilty plea, he was released on conditional bail ahead of sentencing on February 5. Bail conditions bar him from being with any child without an adult present.