A man has been locked up after trying to attack another man with a chainsaw in Olton.

Dog Fight Sparks Dangerous Chainsaw Assault

On 28 May last year, a man walking his two dogs near Gospel Lane and Brookvale Road in Olton saw one of his dogs attacked by another. A heated argument broke out, attracting Lewis Whitsey to the scene.

Whitsey, who was nearby, joined the fracas and attempted to assault the dog owner. Moments later, he left but came back, wielding a chainsaw, aiming to attack the man.

Luckily, the chainsaw cut out just as the attack was about to happen, allowing the victim to escape unharmed.

Quick Police Work Lands Whitsey Behind Bars

Solihull CID quickly launched an investigation, identifying Whitsey. He was arrested within days and charged with wounding.

The 48-year-old from Gospel Lane, Olton, pleaded guilty. Last Tuesday (20 January), he was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

West Midlands Police confirmed the incident and praised the swift action that prevented a tragic outcome.