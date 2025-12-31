Channel Nightmare: Passengers Trapped Overnight with No Toilets or Power

r

Eurostar chaos exploded overnight as a power outage in the Channel Tunnel left passengers stranded on trains for more than eight hours. With no working toilets and emergency lighting only, holidaymakers endured a miserable wait ahead of New Year’s celebrations.

Hours Stuck with No Power or Information

Services plummeted into disarray after a fault in the overhead power supply combined with a broken-down Le Shuttle train blocked both routes through the tunnel. Eurostar was forced to cancel all London-to-Europe services yesterday, causing chaos across the network.

Some trains finally resumed on a single line last night, but further rail infrastructure issues meant delays continued well into this morning.

Passengers’ Agony: Eight Hours in the Dark

A passenger on the 6.04pm London to Lille service described boarding at 7pm but only departing at 9pm.

The train halted at the tunnel’s entrance around 9.30pm and lost power completely, leaving travellers stuck in the dark until 2.30am.

With no electricity and no functioning toilets, emergency lights were all passengers had as they waited in cramped, uncomfortable conditions.

By 3.30am, a locomotive arrived and moved the train near Folkestone, but passengers had already been on board for over eight hours.

One passenger told the Daily Mail they were anxiously waiting to learn if they would even make it to Lille for New Year’s or face the long return to London.

Other Services Hit Hard

Dennis Van Der Steen, on a train to Amsterdam, recounted how the service left St Pancras at 8.49pm but was forced to stop six hours at the tunnel entrance without power before turning back.

“The train is dark, passengers are sleeping and waiting, and they’re very worried,” Van Der Steen told BBC News.

Meanwhile, a French passenger on the 7.01pm train to Paris said the mood was “pretty chill,” with some passengers resting while staff battled exhaustion and handled angry travellers.

Another passenger vented on X (formerly Twitter): “No electricity, no toilet, no info,” tweeting repeatedly throughout the night as the train remained stuck.

Eurostar Apologises, Offers Refund and Extra Services

Eurostar released a statement saying services have resumed but warned delays and cancellations may continue due to knock-on effects.

They offered affected customers “enhanced compensation” including full refunds plus 150% of their ticket price as e-vouchers.

Today’s first London to Paris service was cancelled and the next train departed late due to a related technical problem in the tunnel.

Le Shuttle services also suffered six-hour delays at the Folkestone terminal, though times have since improved.

Experts Say This Is a ‘Perfect Storm’ of Disasters

Travel expert Simon Calder described the situation as “an absolutely miserable day for at least 25,000 passengers.” He said Eurostar and Le Shuttle usually run smoothly but “when it goes wrong, it goes very wrong indeed.”

Getlink, which runs the Channel Tunnel, confirmed an incident with the power supply last night disrupted both train and vehicle shuttle traffic.

Frustrated Passengers Demand Better Support

Those stuck on the Le Shuttle vehicle shuttle reported long waits with no food, water, or proper communication. Claire Taylor, trapped in her car with two dogs on the train at Calais for over three hours, slammed the lack of help.

“The fact nobody even me offered a bottle of water shocked me the most. Surely that would be an easy way to help,” she said.

Eurostar staff were seen handing out water at London St Pancras, but for many, the ordeal offered little comfort after a terrifying night.