BONNDI BEACH Chaos at Bondi Beach: Police Respond to Shooting

  • Updated: 08:35
  • , 14 December 2025

Police are scrambling after reports of a shooting near Bondi Beach, Sydney. The incident is still developing, with authorities urging the public to steer clear of the area immediately.

Stay Clear, Take Shelter

Officers have warned locals and visitors to avoid Bondi Beach for their own safety. Witnesses claim shots were fired, prompting a swift and heavy police response.

What We Know So Far

  • Shooting reported at Bondi Beach, Sydney
  • Police actively responding to the incident
  • Public urged to avoid the scene and seek shelter
  • Details still emerging—stay tuned for updates

Stay with us for all the latest developments on this breaking story.

