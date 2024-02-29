UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Chaos at Charing Cross Station: Evacuation Amidst Police Incident

Appeal Launched to Locate Missing Man from Harrow Hospital

Detectives Bring New Charges in Hackney Murder Investigation

Katie Price Reveals Mother’s Health Scare: Amy Hospitalised After Burst Cyst

Body Found in Countryside Near Leigh, Investigation Underway

Home Breaking Chaos at Charing Cross Station: Evacuation Amidst Police Incident

Chaos at Charing Cross Station: Evacuation Amidst Police Incident

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Emergency services responding at night in city.

London’s Charing Cross Station was plunged into chaos today as it was evacuated during rush hour following a police incident. The ordeal unfolded on Thursday, February 29th, 2024, sending shockwaves through commuters and authorities alike.

Reports emerged of a distressing situation atop Hungerford Bridge, with witnesses claiming a male individual brandishing knives. British Transport Police, paramedics, and Metropolitan Police officers swiftly mobilised to the scene in response to the unfolding crisis.

Police officers near steps with London Eye backdrop.

All trains in and out of the station were immediately halted, and those present within the station concourse were urgently advised to vacate the premises. The urgency of the situation was evident, with authorities acting swiftly to ensure the safety of all involved.

Embankment Station entrance with crowd and umbrellas.

The incident commenced around 5:00pm throwing the bustling transportation hub into disarray during one of its busiest periods. Eyewitnesses described scenes of confusion and concern as the situation rapidly unfolded, with authorities working diligently to resolve the matter and ensure public safety.

Emergency vehicles with flashing lights at night.

While details regarding the exact nature of the incident remain limited at this time, the swift and coordinated response from the Police underscores the gravity of the situation. Charing Cross Station, typically a hive of activity, stood eerily deserted as commuters were redirected and services were suspended.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by authorities in maintaining public safety within bustling urban environments, particularly during peak travel times. As investigations into the incident continue, commuters and residents alike are urged to remain vigilant and cooperative with authorities.

As of the time of reporting, the situation at Charing Cross Station remains ongoing, with authorities working diligently to resolve the matter and restore normalcy to the area. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.

We have reached out to the Met Police and British Transport Police for more details

Post Views: 0

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Police Appeal for Help to Locate Suspect Following Sexual Assault in Woolwich
Three Men Jailed for Murdering Man on His Doorstep in Tower Hamlets
‘Lovely’ Pensioner ‘Murdered’ Outside Harold Wood Station Was Getting His Morning Paper
Road Blocked in Both Directions After Collision in Sandgate, Kent
St Mary Cray Bromley: Woman Fights for Life After Being Hit by Moped
Pensioner Reported Missing from Minster near Ramsgate

READ NEXT:

West Midlands Fire Service Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown found dead in his home
A man in his 50s has been stabbed in #Hendon, north-west London
Eastbourne RNLI scrambled to four callouts in 24 hours
Winchester Pensioner remains missing
Two men who left another man with a broken nose and serious cuts to his face have been sentenced
Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead
Broken Britain: Murder Victim Identified as 87 Year old Bernard Fowler in Harold Wood Station Murder
Breaking

Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing

Suspect Charged in Connection with Series of Car Thefts in Maidstone
Adventurous’ Woman, 21, Dies in Tragic House Fire After E-Bike Ignites, Inquest Concludes
Iain Packer Convicted of Murdering Sex Worker Emma Caldwell After 17 Years
Emergency Services Intensify Search Efforts for Missing Man in Brighton
Champagne, spirits, and various other goods with a total worth amounting to hundreds of pounds have been recovered by Police
Barn Fire in Mundon is Tackled by Seven Crews
Breaking

Police Car Damaged in Romford Road Manor Park Crash

Breaking News: Barn Fire in Hunton, Maidstone
Suspected Gas Explosion Near Primary School Leaves Woman Seriously Injured
Son Found Guilty of Murdering Mother Despite Claiming Her Injuries Were Due to Ill Health
Boy Stabbed Near Brixton School, Attacker Still at Large
An overview of SEO and how your business can use it effectively
Police Investigating Assault and Robbery in Station Parade, Barking
Renewed Appeal to Trace Man in Connection with Firearm Incident in Enfield
Image Released of Suspect Sought After Man Attacked in Hackney
Breaking

Development of technology in the construction industry

Breaking

Off the Pitch: Footballers Making Waves in the Fashion Industry

Person Airlifted to Hospital After Falling from Lorry in Maidstone
Operation Tramline: Enhancing Road Safety on UK’s Highways
Community First Responder Becky Takes on Cold-Water Challenge
Swift Arrest Made Following Serious Assault in Sheerness
Three men have been arrested and charged by Met officers investigating a shooting incident in Brixton
Dad Pays Tribute to Folkestone Academy Pupil Alisha Ponter, 16, Killed in A249 Crash near Maidstone
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Urgent Appeal: Help Locate Missing 23-Year-Old Tom Brockman
Tragic Loss: Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers Passes Away at 66
Sexual Predator Gets 11-Year Sentence for Rape ofChildren
Urgent Appeal: Two Girls Missing from Crawley, Believed to Have Travelled to London
Brits Heartbroken as Mars Confirms Discontinuation of Galaxy-Enchanted Easter Eggs
Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Cases on Bus Network
BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information After Indecent Exposure Incident on Elizabeth Line

BreakingLONDON

Post Box Painted with Union Jack Flag in Dartford

Breaking

Pensioner assaulted near Maidstone by man accused of poaching on her property

BreakingLONDON

Police Concerned for Missing Man, 81, from Penge

RECOMMENDED

First Pictures from Murder Investigation After Fatal Altercation at Harold Wood Station
Severe Delays on M20 and M25 Following Devastating Van Fire at Swanley Interchange
Jail for Father Who Killed Man and Injured Own Family in Crash
Manhunt Underway After Acid Attack on Boys at London Tube Station
Four Arrested in South London Raids, Mobile Phones and Cash Seized
Just Stop Oil Activists Convicted for Disrupting Wimbledon Matches
Breaking

Car Flips and Smashes Two Vehicles in Southampton Road Crash

Breaking

Water Supply Disruption Affects Homes near Canterbury and Thanet

Breaking

Man Arrested in Bordesley Green After Failing to Attend Court

Breaking

Overnight Delays Expected on M25 and M1 as Abnormal Load Transports Power Station Equipment

Breaking

Landslip Causes Major Disruption: Urgent Repairs Needed on Gillingham-Faversham Track

Breaking

Electrical Fault in Tumble Dryer Blamed for Blaze That Devastated Hampshire Pub

BreakingLONDON

Sir David Attenborough Returns as the Star of BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s ‘Mammals’

Breaking

Man Convicted of Terrorism Charges Following Extensive Online Activity

Breaking

Wrestlers Slam Testicular Cancer Stigma

Breaking

Police Chief Faces Gross Misconduct Hearing for Alleged Misrepresentation of Military Service

Breaking

Man Sentenced to 10-and-a-half Years for Non-Recent Rape in Swindon

Breaking

Witnesses Sought for Ashford Indecent Exposure Incident

Breaking

Council Road Maintenance in England Drops to Lowest Point in Five Years, RAC Analysis Shows

Breaking

Unexploded WWII Bomb Safely Removed in Plymouth: Major Evacuation and Complex Disposal Operation

BreakingLONDON

Post Box Painted with Union Jack Flag in Dartford

Breaking

Pensioner assaulted near Maidstone by man accused of poaching on her property

SUSSEX

Brighton Man Assaulted with Noxious Substance: Police Investigating

BreakingLONDON

Police Concerned for Missing Man, 81, from Penge

Top Stories

Breaking

Manhunt Underway After Acid Attack on Boys at London Tube Station

Breaking

Four Arrested in South London Raids, Mobile Phones and Cash Seized

Breaking

Just Stop Oil Activists Convicted for Disrupting Wimbledon Matches

Breaking

Firefighters Respond to Static Caravan Fire in Hartlip near Sittingbourne

Breaking

Dive Expert Peter Faulding Joins River Soar Search for Missing Toddler Xielo Maruziva

Breaking

Tragic Incident at Sainsbury’s: Staff Member Passes Away

Breaking

Wiltshire Police Charges Man with Murder in Swindon Incident

Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Two Teenage Girls Reported Missing from West Kent

Breaking

Pictured: Tribute to 17-Year-Old Boy Who Tragically Died After Falling into Rudyard Lake

Breaking

Man Stabbed to Death in South Harrow, Sparking Murder Investigation

Breaking

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in a house fire in Streatham

SUSSEX

Major drug bust on St Aubyns Road, Portslade, 34-year-old man charged

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Chaos at Charing Cross Station: Evacuation Amidst Police Incident
Appeal Launched to Locate Missing Man from Harrow Hospital
Detectives Bring New Charges in Hackney Murder Investigation

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.