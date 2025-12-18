Chaos at HMP Bronzefield: Protest Turns Violent

Surrey Police have cleared the scene after a tense day of unrest outside HMP Bronzefield in Ashford. Early peaceful protests escalated into violence, leaving officers to make three arrests.

Protesters Try to Storm Prison

Police were first called at 5.30 am on 17 December when demonstrators gathered lawfully outside the prison. Officers left the scene near 9 am, but trouble soon flared.

At 9.53am, protesters attempted to break into restricted areas of the jail. Police quickly returned, assisting prison staff in removing the intruders.

Staff and Police Attacked Amid Disorder

One prison worker was assaulted during the clash.

A man was arrested for assaulting an emergency services worker.

Disruptive behaviour erupted, with a police officer also being attacked and another person taken into custody.

A police vehicle suffered damage, sparking a third arrest on suspicion of criminal damage.

Roadblocks set up by protesters delayed medical aid to injured officers and disrupted prison transport, affecting wider policing across Surrey.

Police Issue Warning After Disorder

Detective Superintendent Matt Barcraft-Barnes said: “We support lawful protests, but criminal behaviour and extensive disorder will not be tolerated. It is unacceptable that two emergency services workers were assaulted today.”

All three suspects remain in custody as investigations continue into the full cause and impact of the incident.