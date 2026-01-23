Watch Live

BAD SPICE Chaos at HMP Rochester: Multiple Ambulances Rush After Prisoners Fall Ill after taking Spice

  • Updated: 21:20
  • , 23 January 2026

Emergency services swarmed HMP Rochester yesterday after a sudden health scare left several inmates seriously unwell. The dramatic incident unfolded around 5.30pm on January 22, sparking a major response from ambulance crews after a bad batch of spice is understood to have been brought into the prison.

Prisoners ‘Dropping Like Flies’

Eyewitnesses described the situation as grim, saying men were “dropping like flies.” Reports say up to eight ambulances were called to the scene, confirming the scale of the emergency inside the prison walls.

No Fatalities, But Many Affected

Thankfully, no deaths have been reported. However, multiple prisoners were taken ill in the incident that sent shockwaves through the facility. The exact cause remains unclear, prompting an ongoing investigation.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “A number of prisoners were taken ill following an incident at HMP Rochester on January 22. Emergency services attended and treated the prisoners on site. There is an ongoing investigation, and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

About HMP Rochester

HMP Rochester is a combined prison and young offender institution for men aged 18 and over. It accommodates approximately 695 inmates in single and double cells, making it a significant facility within the UK prison system.

