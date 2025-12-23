Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem

Tesco Hazelwick turned into a crime scene on Monday 22nd December 2025. A man caught shoplifting went on the rampage, nearly assaulting innocent shoppers in the aisles. Security staff and an off-duty police officer jumped in to stop him, but the situation quickly spiralled out of control.

Off-Duty Officer Attacked, Police Swarm the Scene

The off-duty cop was assaulted while trying to apprehend the culprit. This triggered a massive police response with dozens of officers and seven police cars arriving to make the arrest.

Witnesses Praise Officer’s Bravery Amid Chaos

One shocked bystander said, “The man was disgusting, he almost assaulted me. We’re very thankful the off-duty officer was here – otherwise, God knows what would have happened.”

Another added, “I really feel for the police officer. He was off duty, just shopping, and had to deal with this mess. He did an amazing job protecting the public and the store, but was sadly assaulted by a disgusting individual.”

Police are continuing investigations into the violent incident as Tesco staff work to return the store to normal.