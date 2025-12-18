Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers
A 44-year-old man has been charged after three police officers were assaulted during a disturbance at the York Christmas Market on Tuesday, 16 December.
Police Respond to Disorder
North Yorkshire Police rushed to the scene after reports of a man causing trouble. Their attempt to restore order quickly turned violent.
Serious Charges Laid
The man from York now faces serious charges, including:
- Two counts of assaulting an emergency worker
- One count of assaulting a police officer
- One count of criminal damage
He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning.