Chaos at York Christmas Market as Man Attacks Three Police Officers

A 44-year-old man has been charged after three police officers were assaulted during a disturbance at the York Christmas Market on Tuesday, 16 December.

Police Respond to Disorder

North Yorkshire Police rushed to the scene after reports of a man causing trouble. Their attempt to restore order quickly turned violent.

Serious Charges Laid

The man from York now faces serious charges, including:

Two counts of assaulting an emergency worker

One count of assaulting a police officer

One count of criminal damage

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning.