Chaos Erupts at Elm Park Party: One Stabbed, Several Collapse in Drug Scare

Violence and Panic Grip Elm Park

Elm Park residents faced a terrifying night on Saturday after a violent house party sparked chaos. One man was stabbed twice — with wounds to his ribs and backside — while others collapsed in what’s believed to be drug-related medical emergencies. Neighbours on Elms Farm Road and Fernbank Avenue reported loud shouting and turmoil just before emergency teams arrived.

Seizures and Stabbings Rock Quiet Street

Before police arrived, locals did their best to shield the injured from the growing crowds. But the scene turned grim as three more young people were carried into the street, reportedly suffering seizures. Witnesses fear contaminated or dangerous drugs are behind the multiple collapses.

Slow Emergency Response & Aftermath

Initial response was thin on the ground — just one ambulance and a few officers. Support only arrived later, as residents remained spooked for over an hour, with some not returning indoors until after 1.30am.

Police are now investigating the stabbing and suspected drug incidents to uncover exactly what went down at the Elm Park party.